Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 189.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 101,577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 143,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,578,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. 3,745,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,864. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.