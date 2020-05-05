Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,324 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after acquiring an additional 189,409 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 791,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 46,029 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 511,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after purchasing an additional 168,873 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,800,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 486,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 270,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

