Gratus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned 8.68% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 103,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,344. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

