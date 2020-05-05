Gratus Capital LLC Grows Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,804. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.