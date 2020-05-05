Gratus Capital LLC Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 1.8% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,616,000 after acquiring an additional 349,918 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.42. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,724. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

