Gratus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 11,179 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 168,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.63. 7,538,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,369,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.11. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

