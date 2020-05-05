Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. 3,124,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

