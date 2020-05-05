Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,295 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.97. 626,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,735. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.75.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

