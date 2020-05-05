Gratus Capital LLC Has $17.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 90,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 276,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,720,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,110. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.