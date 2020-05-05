Gratus Capital LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in PPG Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 37,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $22,714,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 279,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

PPG traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $88.27. 1,969,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,657. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average is $114.87.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

