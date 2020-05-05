Gratus Capital LLC Invests $5.93 Million in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,903 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after buying an additional 393,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after buying an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 335,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,439,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average is $119.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $809,649.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,336,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,515 shares of company stock valued at $7,112,623. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

