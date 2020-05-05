Gratus Capital LLC Invests $7.41 Million in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000. DTE Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,247,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,499,619,000 after acquiring an additional 838,131 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,339.3% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 533,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 496,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 462,455 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,783,000 after purchasing an additional 307,765 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. Vertical Research began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

Shares of DTE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,823. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.26. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

