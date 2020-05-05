Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after acquiring an additional 928,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after buying an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after buying an additional 284,374 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 796,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $4.38 on Tuesday, reaching $233.15. The company had a trading volume of 349,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.99 and a 200-day moving average of $228.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.