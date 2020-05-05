Gratus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 49,776 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,776 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after purchasing an additional 448,348 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 431,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,196. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.19. 1,941,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $108.25. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.