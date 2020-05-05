Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,163 shares during the period. Baxter International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $594,377,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after buying an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3,854.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,331,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,142,000 after buying an additional 1,298,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAX traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.74. 2,571,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

