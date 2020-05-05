Gratus Capital LLC Sells 10,292 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $932,829,000 after acquiring an additional 520,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.90. 4,159,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,724,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.