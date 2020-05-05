Gratus Capital LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after buying an additional 1,415,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.15. 5,236,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

