Gratus Capital LLC Sells 3,058 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Global Payments by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.95. 1,577,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.29. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

