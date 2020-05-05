Gratus Capital LLC Sells 6,690 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Graco worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 79.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,139,278.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,208,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,137 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 692,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

