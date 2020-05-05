Gratus Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,372 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in KLA by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in KLA by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.63. 1,868,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.56.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $577,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

