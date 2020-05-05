Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.51. 583,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,012,005. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $83.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

