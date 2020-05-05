Great Panther Mining (GPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$86.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.25 million.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

TSE:GPR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,876. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $215.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.