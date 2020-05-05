Great-West Lifeco (GWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Great-West Lifeco to post earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.69 billion during the quarter.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of TSE GWO traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.60. 1,334,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,908. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$18.88 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66.

GWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities raised Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.38.

In related news, Director Michel Plessis-Bélair purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.72 per share, with a total value of C$108,576.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,194,336. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total value of C$605,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at C$177,117.60.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.