Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $198.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,669.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

