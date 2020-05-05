Grin Price Up 0.3% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, BitForex, Coinall and Hotbit. Grin has a market capitalization of $21.16 million and approximately $48.73 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000828 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000888 BTC.

About Grin

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 40,980,660 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bisq, Coinall, BitForex, LBank, TradeOgre and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.