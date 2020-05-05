Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GES. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE:GES opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $535.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Guess? has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $14,220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth about $1,508,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 50,441 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

