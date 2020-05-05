Guinness Asset Management Ltd Purchases 7,700 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 4.9% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

