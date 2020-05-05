Gulden (NLG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $192,183.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Nocks, YoBit and Bittrex. Gulden has a market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $192,183.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00522128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006117 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 511,480,777 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Nocks, GuldenTrader and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

