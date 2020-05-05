Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $132.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price target of $142.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAE. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,576. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $264,923.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $1,596,502. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 314,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,008,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,988 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 624,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 48,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 91,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

