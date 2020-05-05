Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 118.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,434 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Hain Celestial Group worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. 48,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,814. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Boever acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.