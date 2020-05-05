Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,329,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,317.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,909 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 211.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 76,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 756.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 186,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 164,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. 2,047,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,570. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

