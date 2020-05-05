Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3,108.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335,722 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 8.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $47,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. 41,769,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,576,453. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

