Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.3% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.93. The company had a trading volume of 822,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

