Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Invests $86.11 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 775,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,106,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 15.0% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,160,000 after buying an additional 605,866 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,475,000 after buying an additional 494,292 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,953,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,847,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,099,000 after buying an additional 299,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.82. 1,857,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,120. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.66.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.