Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 333,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,000. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF comprises about 1.0% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 682,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 124,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,105. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.