Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,560,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,948,000. WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED accounts for 11.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 55.65% of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Get WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED alerts:

Shares of WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX).

Receive News & Ratings for WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.