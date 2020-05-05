Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,332,184 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,332,184 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,459,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,663,184. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.