Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Takes $42.74 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 856,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,743,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.95. 11,788,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.