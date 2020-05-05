Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,855 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.34% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

