Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of HWC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 202,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

