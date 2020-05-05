Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,988,575 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 2.93% of Hanesbrands worth $82,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

HBI traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,398,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

