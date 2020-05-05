Happycoin (HPC) Price Hits $0.0117

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00051733 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00882891 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00278485 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001124 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

