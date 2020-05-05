Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Raised to Buy at Argus

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. 4,879,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,293. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

