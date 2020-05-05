Hartford Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2,196.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

MUB traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $112.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,650. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

