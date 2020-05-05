Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 672.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. 2,778,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

