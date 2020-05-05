Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,662 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,754,000 after acquiring an additional 262,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,532.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $405,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

WBS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. 617,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

