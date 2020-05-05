Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,419 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. 9,655,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,141,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.