Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,965,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,464,000 after acquiring an additional 205,796 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,735,000 after acquiring an additional 630,445 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,155,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,985,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,527,000 after buying an additional 50,422 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen raised Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,542,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,267. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $85.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

