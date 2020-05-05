Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 133,954 JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 133,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 2.73% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPSE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period.

JPSE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 54,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,024. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

