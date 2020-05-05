Hartford Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 220.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

